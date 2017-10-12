Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) to “Strong-Buy”

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $165.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.23% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ligand’s Captisol formulation technology has resulted in partnerships with several leading drug companies like Novartis and Amgen that provide it with funds in the form of milestone and royalty payments. Moreover, with regard to Ligand's internal pipeline, there are several candidates in development that could bring in future licensing opportunities. Nonetheless, Ligand’s entry into the Medical Devices Segment with the acquisition of multiple programs owned by CorMatrix is also encouraging. Shares of Ligand have outperformed the broader industry this year so far. However, the company derives a substantial portion of its revenues from royalties associated with the sales of Promacta and Kyprolis. Any setback related to either of these two products could have a substantial impact. Estimates have remained stable ahead of the Q3 earnings. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 17th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.20.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) traded down 0.62% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.30. The company had a trading volume of 36,077 shares. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $144.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.56 and a 200-day moving average of $120.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.42. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post $2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, VP Charles S. Berkman sold 18,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total value of $2,364,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,744.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 5,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $685,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,081,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,733,796. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 166,566.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,614,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,424 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,293,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 372,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,217,000 after purchasing an additional 102,892 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $10,702,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 471,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,186,000 after purchasing an additional 101,073 shares during the period.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Ligand) is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies discover and develop medicines. The Company is involved in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets. The Company employs research technologies, such as nuclear receptor assays, high throughput computer screening, formulation science, liver targeted pro-drug technologies and antibody discovery technologies to assist companies in their work toward obtaining prescription drug approvals.

