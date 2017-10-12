Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (FLXN) to “Hold”

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on FLXN. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Laidlaw reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) opened at 26.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average is $22.65. The firm’s market cap is $836.23 million. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $32.25.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will post ($3.78) EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Yamo Deniz bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $72,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,375 shares of company stock worth $131,575. 15.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $101,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 24.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 205.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 25.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,914 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc is a United States-based specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of local therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions, beginning with osteoarthritis (OA), a type of degenerative arthritis. The Company’s lead product candidate, Zilretta, is a late-stage, injectable, extended-release, intra-articular (IA) investigational steroid.

