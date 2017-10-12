Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (CORR) to Hold

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. seeks to invest primarily in the U.S. energy infrastructure sector. It seeks to acquire midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets and concurrently enter into long-term triple net leases with energy companies. These assets may include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems, among others. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc., formerly known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corporation, is based in United States. “

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CORR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America Corporation cut shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) opened at 36.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average is $34.57. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 2.10.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (CORR) to Hold” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-corenergy-infrastructure-trust-inc-corr-to-hold.html.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 21,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (CorEnergy) is focused on acquiring and financing midstream and downstream real estate assets within the United States energy infrastructure sector and concurrently entering into long-term triple-net participating leases with energy companies. The Company also provides other types of capital, including loans secured by energy infrastructure assets.

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.