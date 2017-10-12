Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cloudera (CLDR) to “Buy”

Cloudera (NASDAQ:CLDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.41% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cloudera, Inc. develops and distributes software for business data which include storage, access, management, analysis, security, search, processing and analysis applications. Its products include Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, Cloudera Analytic BD, Cloudera Operational DB, Cloudera Data Science & Engineering and Cloud Essentials. Cloudera, Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

Get Cloudera alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on CLDR. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Cloudera (NASDAQ CLDR) opened at 15.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.07 billion. Cloudera has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average of $18.37.

Cloudera (NASDAQ:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.72 million. The company’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudera will post ($0.93) EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cloudera (CLDR) to “Buy”” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-cloudera-cldr-to-buy.html.

In related news, Director Ping Li sold 6,528,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $103,090,730.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Greylock Xii Gp Llc sold 3,575,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $56,450,797.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new position in Cloudera during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudera during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Cloudera during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudera during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cloudera during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000.

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.