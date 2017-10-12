Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. (AHGP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. (NASDAQ:AHGP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Alliance Holdings GP, L.P., through its subsidiaries, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. It produces a range of steam coal with varying sulfur and heat contents. Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. is a limited partnership formed to own and control Alliance Resource Management GP, LLC, the managing general partner of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a publicly traded limited partnership engaged in the production and marketing of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users. . In addition, the company leases land and operates a coal loading terminal. . Further, it engages in trading of coal, as well as offers services, including ash and scrubber sludge removal, coal yard maintenance, and arranging alternate transportation services. The company is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Get Alliance Holdings GP L.P. alerts:

AHGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. (NASDAQ AHGP) opened at 27.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.53. Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.99.

Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. (NASDAQ:AHGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $398.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. will post $3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. (AHGP) to Hold” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/zacks-investment-research-lowers-alliance-holdings-gp-l-p-ahgp-to-hold.html.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHGP. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 623,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 236,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,774,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 460,828 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 179,012 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 283,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 116,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,866,000. 21.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliance Holdings GP, L.P.

Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. (AHGP) is a limited partnership company. The Company owns directly and indirectly the members’ interest in Alliance Resource Management GP, LLC (MGP), the managing general partner of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP). The Company’s segments include Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Other and Corporate.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. (AHGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Holdings GP L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Holdings GP L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.