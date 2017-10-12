Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Navigators Group, Inc. (NAVG) to Hold

The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “The Navigators Group, Inc. is a holding company with twelve active wholly owned subsidiaries. They primarily write marine, onshore energy, engineering and construction insurance, and a contractors’ general liability program. As underwritten by Navigators, marine insurance includes hull, energy, liability and cargo; onshore energy primarily covers property damage with an emphasis on the oil and petrochemical sectors; and engineering and construction primarily covers construction projects including machinery, equipment and loss of use due to delays. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised The Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of The Navigators Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Navigators Group in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of The Navigators Group in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

The Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $293.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.82 million. The Navigators Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Patricia H. Roberts purchased 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.29 per share, for a total transaction of $74,917.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,450.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP R Scott Eisdorfer sold 10,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $618,785.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,123,880. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of The Navigators Group by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Navigators Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Navigators Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in shares of The Navigators Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 662,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,364,000 after purchasing an additional 96,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CS Mckee LP lifted its stake in shares of The Navigators Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. CS Mckee LP now owns 30,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About The Navigators Group

The Navigators Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. The Company is an international insurance company focused on marine insurance. The Company’s segments include U.S. Insurance, International Insurance (Int’l Insurance), Global Reinsurance (GlobalRe) and Corporate. The Company’s Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance business primarily offers general liability coverage, and umbrella and excess liability coverage to commercial enterprises through its U.S.

