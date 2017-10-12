Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) to Sell

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Allmerica Financial Corp. is a non-insurance holding company. The Company offers financial products and services in two major areas: Risk Management and Asset Accumulation. Within these broad areas, the Company conducts business principally in three operating segments. These segments are Risk Management, Allmerica Financial Services, and Allmerica Asset Management. In addition to the three operating segments, the Company also has a Corporate segment, which consists primarily of cash, investments, Corporate debt and Capital Securities. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) opened at 97.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.97. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $74.60 and a 12 month high of $100.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.13.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.14. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post $3.90 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John C. Roche sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,304. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Bilotti-Peterson sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $253,350.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,500.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,630 shares of company stock valued at $4,913,611 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing property and casualty insurance products and services. The Company has four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer and Other. It markets its domestic products and services through independent agents and brokers in the United States, and conducts business internationally through a subsidiary, Chaucer Holdings Limited, which operates through the Society and Corporation of Lloyd’s (Lloyd’s).

