Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) to Strong Sell

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “NORDIC AMERICAN is engaged of acquiring, disposing, owning, leasing, and chartering three double hull Suezmax oil tankers. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.42.

Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) traded down 0.19% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 64,719 shares. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.27. The stock’s market cap is $540.44 million.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.47 million. Nordic American Tankers Limited had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post ($0.40) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAT. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers Limited by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 58,327 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers Limited by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 408,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 189,905 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers Limited in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers Limited by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,164 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers Limited by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tankers Limited

Nordic American Tankers Limited is an international tanker company. The Company owns approximately 26 vessels, including approximately two new buildings under construction, of approximately 156,000 deadweight tonnage (dwt) each. The Company’s Suezmaxes tankers can carry over one million barrels of oil.

