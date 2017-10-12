Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP) to Sell

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Molson Coors have declined and underperformed the industry in the past six months. Though the acquisition of the Miller global brands has boosted sales in Europe and international regions, volume continued to decline in Canada. Sales in Canada have been negatively impacted by an overall weak industry performance, ongoing competitive pressures in Quebec and Ontario, along with a continued shift in consumer preference to value brands in the West. In fact, aging population, a stalled economy and stiff competition have been the main contributors to the declining state of the beer industry. However, the company is, therefore, focusing on above-premium brands to help grow its market share. Though the company has been undertaking restructuring initiatives, its dismal performance suggests trouble down the road. Estimates have recently declined ahead of the company’s third-quarter 2017 earnings release.”

Get Molson Coors Brewing Company alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TAP. Credit Suisse Group set a $92.00 price target on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS AG restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) opened at 84.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.88. Molson Coors Brewing has a one year low of $80.92 and a one year high of $112.19.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.38). Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing will post $4.31 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP) to Sell” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-molson-coors-brewing-company-tap-to-sell.html.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, CEO Gavin Hattersley sold 17,215 shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $1,582,058.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,217 shares in the company, valued at $9,118,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,229,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,961,000 after purchasing an additional 562,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,735,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,294,000 after purchasing an additional 429,859 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,058,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,875,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,033,000 after purchasing an additional 199,962 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,538,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,561 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company (MCBC) is a holding company. The Company operates as a brewer. The Company’s segments include MillerCoors LLC (United States segment), operating in the United States; Molson Coors Canada (Canada segment), operating in Canada; Molson Coors Europe (Europe segment), operating in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the United Kingdom and various other European countries; Molson Coors International (Molson Coors International segment), operating in various other countries, and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.