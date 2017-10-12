Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP) to Sell

Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Horizon has been focused on expanding its orphan drug business.The company has been quite active on the acquisition front over the past few quarters. However, revenues from primary care business units declined due to the implementation of a new commercial model where the company is contracting with pharmacy benefit managers and payers to help patients obtain access to its medicines. Moreover, in Jun 2017, Horizon Pharma sold the marketing rights for Procysbi and Quinsair in the Europe, the Middle East and Africa regions to Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. as the company focuses on higher-return businesses. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry. With the company’s efforts to expand Actimmune’s label suffered a setback, focus will be on Krystexxa’s performance. Stiff competition for drugs will also impact sales.”

HZNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $18.00 price target on shares of Horizon Pharma PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Horizon Pharma PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Horizon Pharma PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Horizon Pharma PLC in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Horizon Pharma PLC in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $289.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.01 million. Horizon Pharma PLC had a negative net margin of 42.40% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Horizon Pharma PLC by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 22,918 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Pharma PLC by 2.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Pharma PLC by 5.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 97,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Pharma PLC during the first quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Pharma PLC during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Pharma PLC Company Profile

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing, acquiring and commercializing differentiated and accessible medicines that address unmet medical needs. As of December 31, 2016, the Company marketed 11 medicines through its orphan, rheumatology and primary care business units.

