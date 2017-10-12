Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Energizer Holdings, Inc. (EPC) to Sell

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energizer Holdings from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Energizer Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Energizer Holdings in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Energizer Holdings in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Energizer Holdings in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Energizer Holdings (NYSE EPC) opened at 72.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.54. Energizer Holdings has a 12 month low of $69.63 and a 12 month high of $84.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Energizer Holdings (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.31. Energizer Holdings had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $637.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings will post $3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Creative Planning raised its stake in Energizer Holdings by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Energizer Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in Energizer Holdings by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Energizer Holdings during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Energizer Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

