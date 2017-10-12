Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Athersys, Inc. (ATHX) to Hold

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Athersys is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutic product candidates designed to extend and enhance the quality of human life. The company’s lead product candidate, ATHX-105, is an oral, selective 5HT2c receptor agonist in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of obesity. The company is also developing other orally active pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of metabolic and central nervous system disorders, utilizing proprietary technologies, including Random Activation of Gene Expression (RAGE). Athersys is developing MultiStem(r), its patented, adult-derived “off the shelf” stem cell product platform, for multiple disease indications, including damage caused by myocardial infarction, bone marrow transplantation/oncology support, ischemic stroke and other indications. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATHX. Maxim Group set a $12.00 target price on shares of Athersys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Shares of Athersys (ATHX) opened at 2.3301 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. Athersys has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.63. The stock’s market cap is $265.42 million.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Athersys had a negative net margin of 729.07% and a negative return on equity of 121.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Athersys will post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current year.

In other Athersys news, insider William Lehmann, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 527,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,164.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Athersys by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,265,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after buying an additional 366,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Athersys by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 305,944 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Athersys by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,123,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 264,549 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Athersys by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 196,981 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Athersys by 7,334.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 380,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 375,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc is an international biotechnology company that is focused primarily in the field of regenerative medicine. The Company’s MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, is its lead platform product and is in later-stage clinical development. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular disease, inflammatory and immune disorders, certain pulmonary conditions and other conditions where the standard of care is limited or inadequate for many patients.

