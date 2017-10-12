Zacks: Brokerages Expect iRobot Corporation (IRBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) will report sales of $207.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for iRobot Corporation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $209.73 million. iRobot Corporation reported sales of $168.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot Corporation will report full-year sales of $207.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $820.00 million to $850.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $992.63 million per share, with estimates ranging from $983.62 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover iRobot Corporation.

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.55. iRobot Corporation had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $183.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered iRobot Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. SprucePoint Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of iRobot Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on iRobot Corporation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered iRobot Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. iRobot Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) traded up 3.09% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.45. 609,687 shares of the company were exchanged. iRobot Corporation has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $109.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, Director Ronald Chwang sold 3,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $344,795.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alison Dean sold 17,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,588,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,387,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,769 shares of company stock worth $8,878,529. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in iRobot Corporation by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of iRobot Corporation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iRobot Corporation by 6.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iRobot Corporation by 1.1% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of iRobot Corporation by 4.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation is a consumer robot company, which is engaged in designing and building robots. The Company’s portfolio of solutions features various technologies for the connected home and various concepts in mapping, navigation, mobility and artificial intelligence. The Company sells various products that are designed for use at home.

