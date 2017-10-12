Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to announce $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.76. Heartland Financial USA posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HTLF shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Heartland Financial USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,026,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,327,000 after purchasing an additional 50,528 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,413,000 after purchasing an additional 40,822 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 942,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,403,000 after purchasing an additional 17,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,489,000 after purchasing an additional 203,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 532,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,584,000 after purchasing an additional 188,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.41% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc (Heartland) is a diversified financial services company engaged in providing banking, mortgage, private client, investment, treasury management, card services, insurance, and consumer finance services to individuals and businesses. Its segments include community and other banking, and retail mortgage banking.

