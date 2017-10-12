Zacks: Analysts Expect EVINE Live Inc. (EVLV) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect EVINE Live Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) to post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EVINE Live’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). EVINE Live reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVINE Live will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EVINE Live.

EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). EVINE Live had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $148.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVLV. ValuEngine raised shares of EVINE Live from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVINE Live from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of EVINE Live in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.30 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of EVINE Live in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.10.

EVINE Live (NASDAQ EVLV) remained flat at $1.14 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 72,094 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. The company’s market cap is $74.36 million. EVINE Live has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $2.28.

In other news, Director Mark Holdsworth purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 216,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,931.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in EVINE Live by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 76,544 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in EVINE Live by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 525,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in EVINE Live by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,164,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EVINE Live during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EVINE Live during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

EVINE Live Inc is a digital commerce company. The Company operates through the digital commerce retailing segment. The Company offers a mix of brands directly to consumers in an engaging and informative shopping experience through television (TV), online and mobile devices. It operates an around the clock television shopping network, EVINE Live, which is distributed primarily on cable and satellite systems, through which the Company offers brand products in the categories of jewelry and watches, home and consumer electronics, beauty, and fashion and accessories.

