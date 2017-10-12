Yext Inc. (YEXT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.02

Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.02 and last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 1,449,496 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YEXT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

The stock’s market capitalization is $1.09 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $40.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yext Inc. will post ($0.51) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext Inc is a knowledge engine provider. Yext puts business on the map. The Yext Knowledge Engine enables companies to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and sync it to over 100 services in the PowerListings Network, including Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

