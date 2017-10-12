Yelp Inc. (YELP) PT Raised to $52.00

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the local business review company’s stock. Bank of America Corporation’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Yelp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.73 to $44.00 in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Yelp in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted their target price on Yelp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.58.

Shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) opened at 43.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 278.35 and a beta of 1.34. Yelp has a 52-week low of $26.93 and a 52-week high of $46.76.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $209.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.89 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Yelp will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the local business review company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Laurence Wilson sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $174,421.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,367,281.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Baker sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $162,525.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,404.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 226,610 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,130. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,993 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,167 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,447 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,621 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc (Yelp) connects people with local businesses by bringing ‘word of mouth’ online and providing a platform for businesses and consumers to engage and transact. The Company offers local business review sites. Yelp provides a platform for consumers to share their everyday local business experiences with other consumers by posting reviews, tips, photos and videos, and to engage directly with businesses, through reviews, its Request-A-Quote and Message the Business features, and by completing transactions on the Yelp Platform.

