Yandex N.V. (YNDX) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Yandex N.V. earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the information services provider an impact score of 45.2322870873312 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) opened at 31.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average is $28.33. Yandex N.V. has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $34.27.

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Yandex N.V. had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.50%. Equities analysts predict that Yandex N.V. will post $0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

YNDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Yandex N.V. from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Renaissance Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $24.30 price target (up previously from $17.20) on shares of Yandex N.V. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of Yandex N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.30 price target on shares of Yandex N.V. in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.16.

About Yandex N.V.

Yandex N.V. is an Internet and technology company, and operates Internet search engine. The Company’s segments include Search and Portal, E-commerce, Taxi, Classifieds and Experimental businesses. The Company’s Search and Portal segment offers a range of services in Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan, among which are search, location-based, personalized and mobile services, that enable the Company’s users to find relevant and objective information to communicate and connect over the Internet, from both their desktops and mobile devices.

