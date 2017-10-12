Wunderlich Capital Managemnt cut its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Baidu by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 17,786.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 20,810 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baidu Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Decreases Position in Baidu, Inc. (BIDU)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/wunderlich-capital-managemnt-decreases-position-in-baidu-inc-bidu.html.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIDU. Macquarie raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $189.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (up from $223.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Instinet raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (down from $188.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.12.

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ BIDU) traded down 0.20% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $259.81. 1,184,819 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $90.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.05 and a 200 day moving average of $201.57. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $159.54 and a one year high of $263.44.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc is a Chinese language Internet search provider. The Company offers a Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find information online, including Webpages, news, images, documents and multimedia files, through links provided on its Website. In addition to serving individual Internet search users, the Company provides a platform for businesses to reach customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.