World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) Stake Lowered by Public Sector Pension investment Board

Public Sector Pension investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension investment Board’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, NGAM Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. alerts:

In related news, SVP Mark Kowal sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $101,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,011 shares in the company, valued at $364,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Casey Collins sold 13,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $284,121.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,548.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,231 shares of company stock worth $3,660,354 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WWE. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) opened at 23.09 on Thursday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.40 and a beta of 0.84.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post $0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.84%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) Stake Lowered by Public Sector Pension investment Board” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/world-wrestling-entertainment-inc-wwe-stake-lowered-by-public-sector-pension-investment-board.html.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc (WWE) is an integrated media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments are Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, WWE Studios, and Corporate and Other. The Company is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels, including its WWE Network, television rights agreements, pay-per-view event programming, live events, feature films, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.