Workday Inc (WDAY) Upgraded to Outperform by FBN Securities

FBN Securities upgraded shares of Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have $125.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $115.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Workday from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reiterated a buy rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.85.

Workday (NYSE:WDAY) traded up 0.12% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.64. 1,409,387 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.78 and its 200 day moving average is $98.25. Workday has a 52-week low of $65.79 and a 52-week high of $111.45. The stock’s market cap is $22.60 billion.

Workday (NYSE:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $525.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.44 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 15.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Workday will post $0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 461,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.44, for a total transaction of $50,015,998.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip W. Wilmington sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $529,059.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,574,566 shares of company stock valued at $170,342,437 in the last quarter. 37.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,782,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,045,937,000 after purchasing an additional 846,809 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its holdings in Workday by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,935,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,788,000 after purchasing an additional 62,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Workday by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,288,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,552,000 after purchasing an additional 219,326 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Workday by 3.3% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,322,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,263,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the second quarter worth approximately $117,209,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc is a provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. The Company delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for various companies, educational institutions and government agencies. As part of its applications, the Company provides embedded analytics that capture the content and context of everyday business events, facilitating informed decision-making from wherever users are working.

