WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 228.18 ($3.00).

MRW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.96) price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.55) price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.16) price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC in a research report on Monday, June 19th.

WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON MRW) opened at 234.60 on Thursday. WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 210.20 and a 1-year high of GBX 254.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 240.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 241.32. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 5.46 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a GBX 1.66 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%.

WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand and associated activities. The Company offers products, such as Free From, World Foods, Food To Go and Nutmeg clothing. It has food manufacturing capabilities in meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers.

