William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for K2M Group Holdings, Inc. (KTWO)

K2M Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTWO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. William Blair also issued estimates for K2M Group Holdings’ Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KTWO. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of K2M Group Holdings in a report on Tuesday. Cowen and Company set a $28.00 price target on shares of K2M Group Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of K2M Group Holdings from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of K2M Group Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of K2M Group Holdings in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. K2M Group Holdings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

Shares of K2M Group Holdings (KTWO) opened at 18.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is $811.71 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.50. K2M Group Holdings has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

K2M Group Holdings (NASDAQ:KTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.26 million. K2M Group Holdings had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. K2M Group Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts expect that K2M Group Holdings will post ($0.82) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory S. Cole sold 2,350 shares of K2M Group Holdings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $56,588.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Philip Md Kostuik sold 1,332 shares of K2M Group Holdings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $31,035.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,674,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,129 shares of company stock worth $1,033,644. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in K2M Group Holdings by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,888,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $70,352,000 after buying an additional 691,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in K2M Group Holdings by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,913 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,475,000 after buying an additional 175,998 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in K2M Group Holdings by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,560,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,401,000 after buying an additional 24,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in K2M Group Holdings by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,550,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,772,000 after buying an additional 171,502 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in K2M Group Holdings by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,028,219 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,047,000 after buying an additional 191,699 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

K2M Group Holdings Company Profile

K2M Group Holdings, Inc is a medical device company focused on designing, developing and commercializing spine and minimally invasive technologies and techniques. The Company’s solutions are focused on achieving three-dimensional Total Body Balance. Its spine products are used by spine surgeons to treat spinal pathologies, such as deformity (primarily scoliosis), trauma and tumor.

