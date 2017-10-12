William Blair Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medtronic PLC in a report issued on Monday. William Blair analyst K. Krum now expects that the medical technology company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Medtronic PLC’s FY2018 earnings at $4.59 EPS and Q2 2019 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Medtronic PLC had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MDT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medtronic PLC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Medtronic PLC in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic PLC in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $96.00 price target on shares of Medtronic PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medtronic PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

Shares of Medtronic PLC (MDT) traded down 1.323% on Tuesday, hitting $77.205. The stock had a trading volume of 4,611,741 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.27. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $69.35 and a 12 month high of $89.72. The firm has a market cap of $104.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.986 and a beta of 1.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC by 2,513.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,035,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,011,571,000 after purchasing an additional 83,705,052 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC by 1,061.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,678,772 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,101,960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,321,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,243,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,536 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,070,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $538,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493,058 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,670,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $651,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,147 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bryan C. Hanson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $1,062,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Omar Ishrak sold 140,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $11,461,423.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,569,899.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Medtronic PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.95%.

Medtronic PLC declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical technology company to buy up to 49% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Medtronic PLC Company Profile

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

