Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 1,084 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,929 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 3,528 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, VP Thomas F. Larkins sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander Karsner sold 22,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $1,002,210.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Instinet restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Sunday, October 1st. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.37.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.18%.

