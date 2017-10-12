Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Maintains Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC held its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,549,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,844,000 after buying an additional 111,244 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,755,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,018,000 after buying an additional 923,948 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,476,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,699,000 after buying an additional 59,673 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,251,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,971,000 after buying an additional 165,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,288,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,633,000 after buying an additional 214,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger Inc. alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective (up from $172.00) on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target (down from $202.50) on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/wilbanks-smith-thomas-asset-management-llc-maintains-holdings-in-w-w-grainger-inc-gww.html.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.09. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc (Grainger) is a distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) supplies and other related products and services. The Company offers its products and services to businesses and institutions in the United States and Canada, with presence also in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.