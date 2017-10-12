Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $273,000 Stake in Scana Corporation (SCG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC held its position in shares of Scana Corporation (NYSE:SCG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Scana Corporation were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Scana Corporation by 3,558.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,263,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $801,389,000 after buying an additional 11,927,826 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Scana Corporation by 6,220.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,250,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,789,000 after buying an additional 1,230,612 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Scana Corporation by 833.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,241,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,172,000 after buying an additional 1,108,296 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Scana Corporation by 1,365.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,100,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,718,000 after buying an additional 1,025,052 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Scana Corporation by 106.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,651,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,664,000 after buying an additional 852,243 shares during the period. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scana Corporation (NYSE:SCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Scana Corporation had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. Scana Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 57.92%.

SCG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Scana Corporation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Williams Capital dropped their price target on Scana Corporation from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BidaskClub lowered Scana Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Scana Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Scana Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.06.

About Scana Corporation

SCANA Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity in South Carolina. The Company operates through segments, including Electric Operations, Gas Distribution, Gas Marketing and All Other. The Company is engaged in the purchase, transmission and sale of natural gas in North Carolina and South Carolina.

