Whitnell & Co. Reduces Stake in International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Whitnell & Co. cut its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Whitnell & Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines Corporation were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation by 5.6% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation by 845.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation by 85.1% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation by 14.8% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Grisanti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation by 2.0% in the first quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 57.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a report on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised International Business Machines Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Vetr raised International Business Machines Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.26 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded International Business Machines Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a report on Monday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.12.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE IBM) opened at 147.62 on Thursday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $139.13 and a 52-week high of $182.79. The firm has a market cap of $137.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.97 and a 200 day moving average of $152.25.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. International Business Machines Corporation had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 71.53%. International Business Machines Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post $13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Corporation Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services (GBS), Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems and Global Financing. The Cognitive Solutions segment delivers a spectrum of capabilities, from descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics to cognitive systems.

