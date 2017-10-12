Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 88,511 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 972,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,511 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.94% of Highwoods Properties worth $49,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ray Gerald L & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties Inc. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America Corporation raised their price target on Highwoods Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/westwood-holdings-group-inc-sells-88511-shares-of-highwoods-properties-inc-hiw.html.

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE HIW) traded down 0.21% on Thursday, hitting $52.71. The stock had a trading volume of 90,440 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.05 and its 200-day moving average is $51.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 0.89. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $45.83 and a one year high of $53.34.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.59. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $177.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post $1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc is an office real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. The Company’s segments include Office and Other. The Company owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.