Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys Shares of 986,449 Renasant Corporation (RNST)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 986,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,071,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 2.00% of Renasant Corporation at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RNST. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Renasant Corporation by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Renasant Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Renasant Corporation by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Renasant Corporation by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Renasant Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael D. Shmerling acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 156,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,488,400.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Albert J. Dale III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $638,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,874.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,023 shares of company stock worth $375,621 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

RNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Renasant Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Renasant Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Renasant Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Renasant Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Renasant Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) traded down 0.360% during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.905. The stock had a trading volume of 24,494 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average of $41.56. Renasant Corporation has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $45.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.353 and a beta of 1.05.

Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $113.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.43 million. Renasant Corporation had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Renasant Corporation will post $2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Renasant Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

Renasant Corporation Company Profile

Renasant Corporation is a bank holding company that owns and operates Renasant Bank (the Bank) and Renasant Insurance, Inc (Renasant Insurance). The Company’s segments include Community Banks, which delivers a range of banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses, including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, equipment leasing, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities; Insurance, which includes a full service insurance agency offering all lines of commercial and personal insurance through major carriers; Wealth Management, which offers a range of fiduciary services that includes the administration and management of trust accounts, including personal and corporate benefit accounts, and custodial accounts, and Other.

