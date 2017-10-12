Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a $4.25 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.25% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Westport Fuel Systems frequently engages in investments and acquisitions related to technologies and businesses, which helps the company to commercialize its products and increase its global presence. Further, to boost its sales figure and improve its financials, the company regularly launches new products and engages in sale of its non-core assets. The company also maintains strong strategic relationships with leading truck and automotive producers, enabling it to improve its distribution and sales networks. Moreover, its shares have also outperformed the industry it belongs to over the last three months.”

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Friday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. initiated coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.30.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) traded down 0.77% on Thursday, reaching $3.86. 225,058 shares of the company traded hands. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $4.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97. The stock’s market capitalization is $503.35 million.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The auto parts company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 65.98% and a negative net margin of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems will post ($0.49) EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPRT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 496.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 89,931 shares during the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 313.2% during the first quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 127,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 96,365 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 62.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 250,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 96,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc, formerly Westport Innovations Inc, is a Canada-based provider of low-emission engine and fuel system technologies utilizing gaseous fuels. It operates through the Westport Operations segment. The Westport Operations segment designs, manufactures and sells compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas components and systems to original equipment manufacturers and to aftermarket customers.

