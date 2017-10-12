Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) PT Raised to $92.00

Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Cowen and Company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Cowen and Company’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Instinet raised shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.78.

Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE WLK) opened at 84.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.90 and a 200-day moving average of $69.29. Westlake Chemical Corporation has a 12 month low of $48.92 and a 12 month high of $85.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.63.

Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Westlake Chemical Corporation had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Corporation will post $4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark Steven Bender sold 13,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $968,614.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 72.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,277,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,225,000 after purchasing an additional 75,728 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,808,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,981,000 after purchasing an additional 366,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation by 14,246.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,768 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation by 14.8% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,570,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,990,000 after purchasing an additional 202,453 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $90,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Corporation

Westlake Chemical Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. The Company’s products include a range of chemicals, which are fundamental to various consumer and industrial markets, including flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, water treatment, refrigerants, residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods.

