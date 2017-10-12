WestJet Airlines Ltd. (WJA) Price Target Raised to C$28.00 at Canaccord Genuity

WestJet Airlines Ltd. (TSE:WJA) had its price target raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on WestJet Airlines from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. AltaCorp Capital cut WestJet Airlines from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on WestJet Airlines from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on WestJet Airlines from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on WestJet Airlines from C$26.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$26.04.

Get WestJet Airlines Ltd. alerts:

WestJet Airlines (WJA) traded up 1.32% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.71. 177,468 shares of the company traded hands. WestJet Airlines has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a PE ratio of 12.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.23.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/westjet-airlines-ltd-wja-price-target-raised-to-c28-00-at-canaccord-genuity.html.

In related news, insider Marshall Wilmot sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.33, for a total value of C$85,311.44. Also, insider Gregg Albert Saretsky sold 14,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.99, for a total value of C$381,715.13. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,355 shares of company stock valued at $474,818.

WestJet Airlines Company Profile

WestJet Airlines Ltd. is a Canada-based company, which provides airline service and travel packages. The Company operates WestJet Vacations, which provides air, hotel, car and excursion packages, and WestJet Encore, which is a regional airline that operates a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for WestJet Airlines Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestJet Airlines Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.