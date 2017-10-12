Press coverage about Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund (NYSE:MMU) has trended very positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund earned a daily sentiment score of 0.59 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 48.272574418759 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund (NYSE:MMU) traded down 0.9101% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.1104. The stock had a trading volume of 90,560 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98. Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $14.51.

Get Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/western-asset-managed-municipals-fund-mmu-getting-very-positive-media-coverage-report-shows.html.

About Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax as is consistent with preservation of principal. It seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in long-term investment grade municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments, political subdivisions, agencies and public authorities (municipal obligations).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.