Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Given a $62.00 Price Target at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC set a $62.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) traded down 0.328% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.205. 267,152 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.215 and a beta of 1.75. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $54.29.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $203.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.71 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 35.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post $3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $4,837,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4,291.0% during the 2nd quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 272,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 266,084 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $536,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,480,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,944,000 after acquiring an additional 686,665 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking and online banking products and services through its banking subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank (WAB or the Bank). The Company’s regional segments include Arizona, Nevada, Southern California and Northern California, which provide banking and related services to their respective markets.

