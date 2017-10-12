Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America Corporation

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $35.00. Bank of America Corporation’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cowen and Company boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.85.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ WERN) opened at 35.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.90. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $519.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Derek J. Leathers sold 12,244 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $367,564.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Derek J. Leathers sold 17,500 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $617,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,280 shares in the company, valued at $7,449,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,593,570 over the last three months. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 17.2% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 5,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc is a transportation and logistics company. The Company is engaged in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in both interstate and intrastate commerce. It operates through two segments: Truckload and Werner Logistics. It provides logistics services through its Werner Logistics division.

