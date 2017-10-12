Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.35. Werner Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $519.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on WERN. Stephens upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. J P Morgan Chase & Co boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America Corporation upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Werner Enterprises (WERN) traded up 0.28% on Monday, reaching $35.75. The company had a trading volume of 433,907 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average is $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.90. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

In related news, CEO Derek J. Leathers sold 12,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $382,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,536 shares in the company, valued at $7,246,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Derek J. Leathers sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $617,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,570 over the last quarter. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 17.2% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.2% in the first quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 5,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 190.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc is a transportation and logistics company. The Company is engaged in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in both interstate and intrastate commerce. It operates through two segments: Truckload and Werner Logistics. It provides logistics services through its Werner Logistics division.

