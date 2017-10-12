Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s 10th Largest Position

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,535,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & comprises approximately 1.3% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.11% of Wells Fargo & worth $306,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Wells Fargo & by 83.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,972,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,100 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & by 49.5% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,713,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,592 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & by 38.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,587,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,497 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Wells Fargo & by 50.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,948,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,763 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & in the first quarter valued at about $90,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) opened at 55.66 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $59.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.89 and a 200-day moving average of $53.57. The firm has a market cap of $276.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Wells Fargo & (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Wells Fargo & had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Wells Fargo &’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post $4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $11.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. Buckingham Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.19.

About Wells Fargo &

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

