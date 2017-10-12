Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $5.71 Million Holdings in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,890 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.50% of Heritage Insurance Holdings worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 59,856 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 15,789 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 834,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after buying an additional 121,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. alerts:

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG) opened at 14.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.89 million, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.36. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average of $12.40.

Heritage Insurance Holdings (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.17 million. Heritage Insurance Holdings had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 5.67%. Heritage Insurance Holdings’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Heritage Insurance Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/wells-fargo-company-mn-has-5-71-million-holdings-in-heritage-insurance-holdings-inc-hrtg.html.

In related news, CEO Bruce Lucas bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.58 per share, with a total value of $254,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,069,910.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Richard A. Widdicombe bought 25,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $297,474.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 759,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,752,561.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 91,350 shares of company stock worth $1,051,923 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HRTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Insurance Holdings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

About Heritage Insurance Holdings

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc (Heritage Insurance) is a property and casualty insurance holding company. The Company provides personal and commercial residential insurance. Through its subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company (Heritage P&C), it provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance and commercial residential insurance in the state of Florida and North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.