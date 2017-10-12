Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $5.28 Million Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.14% of ONE Gas worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OGS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 19.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 202.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 141,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,543,000 after buying an additional 94,520 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 38.4% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,629,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 6,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) opened at 74.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.70 and its 200 day moving average is $71.58. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.64 and a 12-month high of $76.06.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $279.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.87 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 7.98%. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post $2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS AG lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Sunday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc is a regulated natural gas distribution utility in the United States. The Company provides natural gas distribution services. The Company distributes natural gas in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas. The Company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale and public authority customers.

