WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “In the last one year, Wellcare Health’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company’s robust inorganic growth is impressive. The recent acquisition of Care1st Arizona is expected to further help in growing faster. Its healthy balance sheet continues to support its operational and financial excellence. Wellcare Health has also been witnessing revenue growth over the last six years. The company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for both 2017 and 2018 earnings being revised upward in the last 60 days. Following the strong second-quarter 2017 results, the company has raised its guidance for 2017. However, the company's rising level of debt not only increases financial risk but also hurt the bottom line. Continuous increase in the total expenses also keeps weighing on the margins. The company is set to release its third quarter results before the market opens on Oct 31, 2017.”

WCG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Cowen and Company started coverage on WellCare Health Plans in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America Corporation raised their price target on WellCare Health Plans from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $163.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on WellCare Health Plans from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. WellCare Health Plans has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.93.

WellCare Health Plans (WCG) opened at 170.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.46. WellCare Health Plans has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $184.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.88.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WellCare Health Plans will post $7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth A. Burdick sold 8,500 shares of WellCare Health Plans stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.24, for a total value of $1,481,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,768.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Md Phd Steele, Jr. sold 8,374 shares of WellCare Health Plans stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.97, for a total value of $1,440,076.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,012.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in WellCare Health Plans by 31.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 14,884 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in WellCare Health Plans by 21.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in WellCare Health Plans by 51.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in WellCare Health Plans by 237.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in WellCare Health Plans by 1.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc is a managed care company. The Company focuses on government-sponsored managed care services, primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage (MA) and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs), to families, children, seniors and individuals with medical needs. The Company operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans and Medicare PDPs.

