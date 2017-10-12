Welch & Forbes LLC Has $79.29 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (V)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 845,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 18,873 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.2% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $79,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron LP raised its position in shares of Visa by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Waldron LP now owns 8,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 549,982 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after acquiring an additional 30,123 shares during the period. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. increased its position in Visa by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 12,822 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its position in Visa by 358.8% in the 1st quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 42,836 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary B. Cranston sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.32, for a total value of $1,074,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 29,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $3,004,292.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,797.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc. (V) opened at 108.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.89 and its 200 day moving average is $97.37. The company has a market cap of $247.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.17 and a 1-year high of $108.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The credit-card processor reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 36.53% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post $3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Vetr upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.12 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Instinet increased their price target on Visa from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $87.50) on shares of Visa in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

