Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for F.N.B. Corporation (FNB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) in the last few weeks:

10/9/2017 – F.N.B. Corporation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

10/3/2017 – F.N.B. Corporation had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2017 – F.N.B. Corporation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

10/2/2017 – F.N.B. Corporation was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/25/2017 – F.N.B. Corporation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

9/19/2017 – F.N.B. Corporation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

9/8/2017 – F.N.B. Corporation had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2017 – F.N.B. Corporation was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/28/2017 – F.N.B. Corporation was upgraded by analysts at Boenning Scattergood from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

8/18/2017 – F.N.B. Corporation was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) opened at 14.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.77. F.N.B. Corporation has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $16.43.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. F.N.B. Corporation had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $284.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Corporation will post $0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. F.N.B. Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $41,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,743. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $92,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,588.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance and Consumer Finance. Its Community Banking segment consists of First National Bank of Pennsylvania (FNBPA), which offers services, including commercial and individual demand, savings and time deposit accounts and commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans.

