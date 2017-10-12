Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Decreases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises about 2.1% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.7% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 19.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 572,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,266,000 after purchasing an additional 95,109 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.1% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Drago Azinovic sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE PM) opened at 114.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.66 and its 200-day moving average is $115.77. Philip Morris International Inc has a 52-week low of $86.78 and a 52-week high of $123.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 66.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc will post $4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Vetr cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.88 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.23.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

