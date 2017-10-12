Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter.

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.91 million. Webster Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Webster Financial Corporation to post $2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2.82 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE WBS) opened at 53.20 on Thursday. Webster Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.96 and a 12-month high of $57.50. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.36.

In other Webster Financial Corporation news, EVP Nitin J. Mhatre sold 31,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,639,799.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Bley sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $409,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,638.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WBS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Webster Financial Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised Webster Financial Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. ValuEngine lowered Webster Financial Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About Webster Financial Corporation

Webster Financial Corporation is a bank and financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, Private Banking, and Corporate and Reconciling. The Commercial Banking segment includes middle-market, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment finance, and treasury and payment solutions, which includes government and institutional banking.

