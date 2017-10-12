Weatherford International PLC (WFT) Holdings Boosted by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International PLC (NYSE:WFT) by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,383 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Weatherford International PLC were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Weatherford International PLC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in Weatherford International PLC by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weatherford International PLC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Weatherford International PLC by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 16,444 shares during the period. Finally, Fore Research & Management LP acquired a new position in Weatherford International PLC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000.

Shares of Weatherford International PLC (NYSE:WFT) traded down 3.73% on Thursday, hitting $3.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,035,139 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average is $4.66. Weatherford International PLC has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $7.09. The company’s market cap is $3.83 billion.

Weatherford International PLC (NYSE:WFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Weatherford International PLC had a negative net margin of 53.49% and a negative return on equity of 65.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International PLC will post ($1.04) earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WFT. Barclays PLC upgraded Weatherford International PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Weatherford International PLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $8.00 target price on Weatherford International PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Weatherford International PLC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Weatherford International PLC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Weatherford International PLC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.18.

In other Weatherford International PLC news, VP Douglas M. Mills sold 17,500 shares of Weatherford International PLC stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $77,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 279,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,523.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International PLC Company Profile

Weatherford International Ltd. (Weatherford) is a provider of equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The Company operates four segments: North America, Latin America, Europe/West Africa/the former Soviet Union (FSU) and Middle East/North Africa/Asia.

