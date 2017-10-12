WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. It designs, develops and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for Huntington’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inflammatory bowel disease. Huntington’s disease, the Company has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; DMD, targeting Exon 51 and in IBD, it is targeting SMAD7. The Company has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, in which it is targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2 and in DMD, it is focused on an additional DMD target, Activin Receptor type IIb. WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Get WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WVE. ValuEngine cut shares of WAVE Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WAVE Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho set a $34.00 price target on shares of WAVE Life Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. WAVE Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 3,375.12%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/wave-life-sciences-ltd-wve-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In related news, Director Masaharu Tanaka sold 20,747 shares of WAVE Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $502,284.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About WAVE Life Sciences

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. is a genetic medicines company. The Company, through its synthetic chemistry drug development platform, designs, develops and commercializes a pipeline of nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for genetically defined diseases. The Company is engaged in developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Receive News & Ratings for WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.