Waters Corporation (WAT) Stake Lifted by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Waters Corporation were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters Corporation by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Watermark Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waters Corporation during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Waters Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Waters Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters Corporation alerts:

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $558.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.22 million. Waters Corporation had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 23.91%. Waters Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS.

In other Waters Corporation news, SVP Rohit Khanna sold 18,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.78, for a total transaction of $3,418,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,175,777.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total transaction of $628,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,929.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/waters-corporation-wat-stake-lifted-by-linscomb-williams-inc.html.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WAT. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Waters Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $192.00 price objective (up from $183.00) on shares of Waters Corporation in a report on Friday, October 6th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) began coverage on shares of Waters Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Waters Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Waters Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.25.

Waters Corporation Company Profile

Waters Corporation is an analytical instrument manufacturer. The Company operates through two segments: Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells and services high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra performance liquid chromatography (UPLC and together with HPLC, referred to as LC) and mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products and post-warranty service plans.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.