Walthausen & Co. LLC Trims Position in Kirby Corporation (KEX)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.14% of Kirby Corporation worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Kirby Corporation by 16.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,690 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Kirby Corporation in the first quarter worth about $717,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kirby Corporation by 1.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kirby Corporation by 188.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,410 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 138,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Kirby Corporation by 6.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Kirby Corporation from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirby Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kirby Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Kirby Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kirby Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The shipping company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.85 million. Kirby Corporation had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

Kirby Corporation Profile

Kirby Corporation is a domestic tank barge operator, transporting bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along all three United States coasts and in Alaska and Hawaii. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates in two segments: Marine Transportation and Diesel Engine Services.

