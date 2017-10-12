Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC)

Walthausen & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 2.65% of Houston Wire & Cable worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Houston Wire & Cable by 11.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Houston Wire & Cable by 26.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Houston Wire & Cable during the second quarter worth $218,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Houston Wire & Cable by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Houston Wire & Cable by 0.6% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 84,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HWCC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houston Wire & Cable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Houston Wire & Cable from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Houston Wire & Cable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

In other Houston Wire & Cable news, Director Roy W. Haley purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Houston Wire & Cable

Houston Wire & Cable Company is a holding company. The Company is engaged in provision of electrical and mechanical wire and cable, hardware and related services. It operates through sales of wire and cable, hardware and related services segment in the United States market. Its cable management program includes purchasing and storing inventory for product availability.

